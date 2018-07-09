Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Highlights for September 7 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) High school football highlights and scores from around the state.

Aynor 38 East Clarendon 30

Barnwell 48 Burke 0

Batesburg-Leesville 37 Mid Carolina 11

Beaufort Academy 68 Richard Winn Academy 28

Blythewood 15 North Augusta 12

Camden 28 Fort Mill 16

Camden Military 22 Hickory Grove Christian, NC 8

Cardinal Newman 40 Augusta Christian 18

Central 33 Cheraw 13

Chapin 37 Newberry 22

Clarendon Hall 60 Patrick Henry Academy 0

Clinton 47 Powdersville 0

Dreher 54 Eau Claire 0 (Thursday)

Dixie 41 West-Oak 22

Dutch Fork 63 Boiling Springs 7

Edisto 26 Scott's Branch 7

Fairfield-Central 46 Calhoun County 26

First Baptist 45 Ben Lippen 7

Florence Christian 19 Orangeburg Prep 17

Fox Creek 42 McCormick 6

Gaffney 56 Harding University 7

Gilbert 27 Airport 19

Hammond 41 Pinewood Prep 9

Hartsville 35 Conway 0

Irmo 28 Brookland-Cayce 14

Hannah-Pamplico 36 McBee 9

Keenan 34 CA Johnson 6

Lamar 33 North Central 7

Laurence Manning 48 Heathwood Hall 25

Manning 14 Crestwood 7

Myrtle Beach 63 Socastee 20

Oceanside Collegiate 34 Gray Collegiate 33

Palmetto 35 Crescent 16

Porter-Gaud 44 Wilson Hall 7

Ridge View 20 Northwestern 10 (Thursday game)

River Bluff 28 Lugoff-Elgin 18

Rock Hill 34 Indian Land 7

Saluda 31 Pelion 14

Silver Bluff 48 Denmark-Olar 0

South Aiken 16 Lexington 7

Spring Valley 43 Richland Northeast 0

Strom Thurmond 41 Midland Vallley 20

Sumter 49 Lakewood 7

Thomas Heyward Academy 62 Hilton Head Prep 6

Union County 46 Broome 14

Wade Hampton 60 Swansea 14

Walhalla 58 Chesnee 14

Wardlaw Academy 62 Cathedral Academy 0

White Knoll 48 Aiken 38

Wilson 14 Lower Richland 7

