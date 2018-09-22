WATCH LIVE
LOCAL

Photo: WLTX

Friday Night Blitz September 21 2018

Author: WLTX Staff
Published: 9:36 PM EDT September 21, 2018
Updated: 10:56 PM EDT September 21, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Local high school football scores and highlights.

A.C. Flora 28 Chapin 25

Airport 41 Lower Richland 28

Barnwell 49 Midland Valley 13

Bethesda Academy 43 Northside Christian 0

Bamberg Ehrhardt 36 Calhoun 12

Blythewood 42 Beaufort 6

Brookland-Cayce 56 Newberry 35

Camden 45 Richland NE 0

Dutch Fork 66 Northwestern21

Eau Claire 16 Allendale-Fairfax 15

Edisto 46 CA Johnson 6

Hammond 28 First Baptist 21

Heathwood Hall 43 Augusta Christian 0

Irmo 42 Clover 34

Laurence Manning Academy 35 Ben Lippen 19

Ninety Six 12 Dixie 0

Pelion 42 Columbia 20

Porter-Gaud 27 Orangeburg Prep 0

Ridge Spring Monetta 30 Williston Elko 22

Ridge View 62, Keenan 8 (Thursday)

River Bluff 42 Gilbert 30

Rock Hill 44 Lugoff-Elgin 10

Silver Bluff 33 Swansea 30

Southside Christian 30 Saluda 17

Spring Valley 21 Lexington 14

Sumter 56 Bluffton 7

Timmonsville 40 Scotts Branch 14

Wagner-Salley 28 Blackville-Hilda

Wardlaw Academy 68 W.W. King 0

Westwood 48 Fairfield Central 20

White Knoll 48 Gray Collegiate 0 (Wednesday)

Wilson Hall 25 Pinewood Prep 14

