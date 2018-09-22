Friday Night Blitz September 21 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Local high school football scores and highlights.
A.C. Flora 28 Chapin 25
Airport 41 Lower Richland 28
Barnwell 49 Midland Valley 13
Bethesda Academy 43 Northside Christian 0
Bamberg Ehrhardt 36 Calhoun 12
Blythewood 42 Beaufort 6
Brookland-Cayce 56 Newberry 35
Camden 45 Richland NE 0
Dutch Fork 66 Northwestern21
Eau Claire 16 Allendale-Fairfax 15
Edisto 46 CA Johnson 6
Hammond 28 First Baptist 21
Heathwood Hall 43 Augusta Christian 0
Irmo 42 Clover 34
Laurence Manning Academy 35 Ben Lippen 19
Ninety Six 12 Dixie 0
Pelion 42 Columbia 20
Porter-Gaud 27 Orangeburg Prep 0
Ridge Spring Monetta 30 Williston Elko 22
Ridge View 62, Keenan 8 (Thursday)
River Bluff 42 Gilbert 30
Rock Hill 44 Lugoff-Elgin 10
Silver Bluff 33 Swansea 30
Southside Christian 30 Saluda 17
Spring Valley 21 Lexington 14
Sumter 56 Bluffton 7
Timmonsville 40 Scotts Branch 14
Wagner-Salley 28 Blackville-Hilda
Wardlaw Academy 68 W.W. King 0
Westwood 48 Fairfield Central 20
White Knoll 48 Gray Collegiate 0 (Wednesday)
Wilson Hall 25 Pinewood Prep 14