Friday night fatal collision in Orangeburg County

According to the report, the collision happened on Coach Rd at Toney Bay Rd around 7:50 p.m. Friday, August 28.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that involved a vehicle and a dirt bike on Friday night.

The collision involved a 2008 GMC Acadia and a dirt bike. The GMC was traveling east on Coach Rd. and the dirt bike was traveling west. The GMC attempted to make a left turn onto Toney Bay Rd. and both vehicles collided.

The driver of the GMC was the only occupant and they were wearing a seat belt. According to SCHP, they were transported to the regional medical center in Orangeburg.

The driver of the dirt bike was not wearing a helmet and died on scene.

This collision remains under the investigation of the South Carolina Highway Patrol with assistance from the South Carolina.