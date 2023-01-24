Friend of man killed in Forest Acres apartment shooting speaks out

A mother in her apartment with her baby shot and killed a man she did not know who entered the apartment.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Sunday evening, Forest Acres Police were called out to The Landings Apartments. A woman called 911 saying a man she didn't know entered her apartment, and that had she shot him.

Officers attempted to resuscitate the man but when EMS arrived they found no signs of life. The man was later identified as 28-year-old Davon "Flame" Brockenbrough.

Forest Acres Police Chief, Don Robinson, issued a statement saying, "We recognize this deadly shooting is one family's worst nightmare and another family's tragedy. We also want our community to know there is no threat to the public at this time. Right now, it remains unknown why the suspect entered the apartment, and the investigation is ongoing. In the meantime, we recognize the resident's right to defend her home and family as per the "Castle Doctrine" under South Carolina law. Our officers will continue to investigate this case to the fullest to make sure all the facts are uncovered."

James Grant, a friend and former classmate of Brockenbrough's says he was surprised to hear that his friend had died.

"Today was pretty hard, I could kind of feel his energy around me. I think he's upset at what the outcome is of right now, I know he didn't want to die," Grant said.

Brockenbrough worked a day job at a restaurant but was working to be a social media influencer. Grant says one thing he frequently posted said, "If you woke up this morning, you're still winning," he says that quote holds a whole new meaning now.

Related Articles Sheriff: Columbia serial rapist suspect used apps to find victims

"He always had a positive attitude. He never looked down, and never looked at the bad side of life," Grant said.

As police continue to investigate the situation they say the woman and her baby are unharmed, and that the woman is receiving victim services.