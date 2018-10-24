(Anderson Independent Mail) - For Clemson University student Ravyn Galimore, what started with a party invitation turned into a terrifying night.

"It is easy to think it was a joke, but it was one of the scariest things I have ever had to deal with," said the sophomore management major from Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Just before 12:30 am on Sunday, October 21, the clubhouse floor at the Woodlands of Clemson apartment complex off of Old Greenville Highway collapsed as college students jumped to the tune of Chief Keef's "Faneto."

The incident sent 30 people—29 of them Clemson students—to the hospital with broken bones, concussions, lacerations and other non-life threatening injuries.

Before the collapse

The simple flyer for the annual party was electric blue and pink and featured a person hiding behind a cassette tape. The words "Krash Kourse" ran across the front, indicating that the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity was hosting the homecoming weekend gathering.

The invite was posted on GroupMe, a private social media messaging platform commonly used by college students. The group where it was shared had approximately 1,100 members and was a space for minority students at Clemson University to communicate about events and news.

The hours listed for the event were open-ended: "10 PM-Until" the flyer read.

Before the party began, the fraternity decided to push the start time back to 11 p.m. because of traffic in town following the homecoming game and Clemson's 41-7 win over N.C. State.

Galimore learned about the party from GroupMe. She took an Uber to the Woodlands and arrived around 11 p.m. with her friends.

Raven Guerra got there around 11:30 p.m.

Both described a normal scene. Some people were talking, others were dancing. There was some drinking, but not by everyone.

It was not the first time either of them had been at the clubhouse, which was built in 2004 and opened for business in 2005. Kappa Alpha Psi had thrown other events there in the past.

Sherman Jones said the party was still in a calmer stage around midnight. As new arrivals came, they made their rounds, saying hello to friends and people they recognized. People who had gotten there early were starting to get into "party mode" while others were just settling in.

From calm to dramatic

Jones, a communications master's student from Columbia, went to the clubhouse balcony overlooking the community pool. He was still making his first round of greetings when "Faneto" came on. He said it is one of those songs that helps turn a social gathering into a party.

By midnight, Galimore was ready to leave and was trying to find a ride home. When "Faneto" came on later, she was looking for her friend.

Guerra was in the middle of the room when the song started to play. She did not want to be there as the energy picked up and people got rowdier, so she started to slide past others to get away from the center of the dancing.

When the floor gave way, the boom sounded like thunder, Jones said.

To Galimore, who could not see the collapse, it sounded like a gunshot.

Another student described it as the sound of a group of people running up a set of stairs, followed by a crash.

"It looked like something that would only happen in special effects in a film, like someone pressed a button," said Jones, who at first feared the balcony might fall next.

Guerra stood for a moment in shock, as did Jones and his friends. Jones then started making his way out of the building, not wanting to get in the way of first responders.

Galimore got caught in a rush of people who were panicking and trying to leave. Since she had not seen the floor, she thought there may have been a shooting and wanted to get away from the building as quickly as possible.

"There were too many people trying to exit for the size of the doorway," she said.

Someone next to Guerra started to call 911.

"We need a lot of people. Firetrucks. Everything. The floor broke and people are down and stuck," one caller told a 911 dispatcher, according to recordings released by the Pickens County Sheriff's office.

In all, there were 17 different calls to 911 after the incident. They began at 12:28 a.m.

"My friend can’t feel her legs." another caller told the operator.

"Please, please, please," one person repeats.

"I'm just so scared," a caller said apologetically.

"We've got everyone on the way," operators repeatedly said, trying to reassure the frantic callers.

In the Clemson Police Department report from the incident, an officer reported seeing "hundreds of people leaving the area."

Todd Steadman, director of the city of Clemson's planning and codes department, said the posted occupancy for the upstairs of the clubhouse was 135 people. The city is working to obtain security camera footage to determine what the occupancy was at the time of the incident.

"I observed several people with severe lacerations and broken limbs," the same officer wrote in the report.

Guerra saw people standing outside with gashes in their legs.

As different agencies sent ambulances, firetrucks and police cars to the Woodlands, officers set up a command post at one of the trucks to coordinate efforts between agencies.

Some of the party-goers had parked their cars at the Ingles lot across the street. In the chaos of the moment, a 20-year-old woman leaving the scene and crossing the four lanes of highway between the Woodlands and Ingles was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe.

She was left with scrapes and a broken pelvis, according to the Clemson Police Department report.

Guerra, who also made her way back to the Ingles lot, saw a medical transport helicopter land there. She thought it might mean someone was dead or in critical condition. The helicopter eventually left, empty.

"We all got lucky that no one died," Guerra said.

In all, the injured were taken to four different hospitals. None of the injuries were life threatening, and no one was trapped in the debris.

As of Tuesday morning, three Clemson students remained hospitalized. Among the 30 injured were two members of the Clemson Rally Cat squad, social media posts from family members confirmed.

Back to school

Galimore, who ended up flagging down a Clemson Area Transit bus to get home, called her parents the night of the incident. She did not want them to see the news on TV and worry. She also was not sure whether there had been any fatalities.

"That uncertainty and initial shock was alarming," she said.

Jones got home and could not sleep.

Guerra was interviewed by Good Morning America later on Sunday.

"It was surreal how global it got," Galimore said. "I didn't expect it to become an NBC Nightly News headline or anything of that sort."

She said life is not back to normal yet. She was supposed to have a statistics exam on Monday, but she spent most of Sunday in the hospital visiting a friend with an injured foot. Her professor gave her an extension.

Galimore and Jones both noted how much the black student community has come together to help one another after the incident. The fraternity that hosted the party is historically African American and is part of Clemson's National Pan-Hellenic Council.

The same GroupMe where the initial party invitation was posted has been used to share words of encouragement, coordinate hospital visits and offer helping hands.

Of 19,402 undergraduates at Clemson in 2017, 1,279 or 6.3 percent were black. Guerra said students work to keep that community close knit.

"That night just proved how supportive 'Black Clemson' can be," Guerra said. "Not everyone knows one another, but in that moment, it didn't matter. It was more about caring about each other."

Jones, who is not a member of Kappa Alpha Psi but has friends in the organization, said he is frustrated by claims that the hosting fraternity brothers did not do anything to respond to the incident. He said they followed protocols, contacted their advisers immediately and were "the last people to leave" the scene on Sunday.

On Tuesday night, the National Pan-Hellenic Council held an event with the university's Counseling and Psychological Services to "come together and process the events that took place" over the weekend.

The Gantt Multicultural Center and the Clemson Black Alumni Council have also stepped up to help students impacted by the collapse.

At least two Black Alumni Council members had children who were at the party.

"We would be supportive if it happened to any student, but since it impacted people with connections to the Black Alumni Council, it drove it home," said the council's president-elect, Jamilah Frazier.

The organization has started raising money for care packages for students and has donated funds to the Gantt Center. Frazier said they are trying to think about what students' long-term needs will be after the collapse such as transportation funding to get home.

She said the council was pleased by the quick response from the university and first responders on the night of the collapse.

"I assume the university, like CBAC, is in it for the long haul," Frazier said. "This will be a long-term thing to make sure these students are OK and able to get back on their feet and that we are invested in helping them."

