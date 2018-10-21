Columbia, SC (WLTX) — A frost advisory is in effect for the Midlands Monday morning. The advisory includes all of the News 19 viewing area. It is in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM Monday morning.

A frost advisory means widespread frost is likely. The frost and cold could harm sensitive outdoor plants.

Cold high pressure will continue to build into the area. Winds will be light. This will allow temperatures to fall into the middle 30s Monday morning. A light freeze is possible in the traditionally colder areas.

This would be the coldest weather we have had so far this season. The Columbia airport has not dropped into the 30s since April 21.

During the afternoon Monday, it will be sunny and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

It will be warm and dry both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 70s, but cooler air will move back into the area for the end of the workweek. The rain chances will also increase Friday and into the weekend.

