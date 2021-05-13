Ft. Jackson pausing weapons immersion training after bus hijacking

The recruit who's accused of hijacking the bus was carrying his unloaded training rifle.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson officials are pausing the use of weapons immersion training after a recruit is accused by law enforcement of taking his weapon off base and hijacking a bus full of schoolchildren.

Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr., the commander of the post, issued a statement Thursday with the latest on the fallout of the incident that took place earlier this month. He said he'd met with leaders from across Ft. Jackson's leadership to address force protection, personnel accountability, and other measure to "prevent future incidents."

Richland County Deputies say 23-year-old Jovan Collazo, who was in his third week of training, ran away from the fort with his M4 rifle and tried to hail a ride near Interstate 77. When that didn't work, he went to a bus stop off Percival Road. Officers say he then jumped aboard a bus as it was finishing loading with kids and demanded that the driver take him to another town.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a surveillance video showed Collazo pointed the gun at the driver and the students. No one was injured and after six minutes Collazo told everyone to get off the bus.

Beagle said while the gun had no ammunition (recruits at that stage aren't allowed to work with loaded weapons) the people aboard the bus didn't know that.

For now, the base said they will not give the recruits a gun even practice holding and taking apart while they figure out what needs to happen in the future to prevent an incident like this from happening again.

"We truly regret this incident and the effect it is having on our community," Beagle said. "I have spoken with [Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis] to express my desire to meet with the parents of the children so I can personally share my concerns for them. I want to answer their questions and let them know we are taking actions to prevent this from happening again."