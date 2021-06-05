Ft. Jackson apologies for trainee hijacking school bus, cites 'failure' in procedure

The armed trainee is accused of hijacking a school bus full of children Thursday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson leaders are apologizing after a trainee with the Army base allegedly hijacked a school bus full of children while armed with a rife.

The incident happened Thursday morning in Columbia, when Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says the soldier went aboard a bus full of children. He was carrying a rifle.

After briefly ordering the bus driver to take him a short distance, the trainee let the children and the driver off the bus along Percival Road. He ditched the bus a short distance away then ran away. Deputies were then able to take him into custody.

The base says the man was able to run away from his unit with his Army issued rifle.

"This was a failure in our accountability procedures that we truly regret and are apologetic to our community," the base said in a statement.

Lott said the man was in his three week of training at the base.

Fort Jackson leaders say they are working closely with Richland County Sherriff Department throughout the initial stages of this incident. They thanked law enforcement for their quick work to catch the trainee.