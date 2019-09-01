NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities say a man wanted on charges out of South Carolina has been arrested in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and authorities in South Carolina and Nashville say 26-year-old Divine Valencia Vanchencit Chavious was holding a gun when he was found hiding in an apartment closet in Nashville on Monday.

Divine Valencia Vanchencit Chavious

Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say Chavious had active warrants out of Aiken, South Carolina, for unlawful carrying of a pistol, flight to avoid, and other charges. TBI says Chavious had escaped from the sheriff's office in Aiken while handcuffed.

Chavious was arrested in Nashville on a warrant for a crime in another state and a charge of felony handgun possession. He was being held Tuesday in Davidson County Jail on a $250,000 bond as he waits to be returned to South Carolina.