CHAPIN, S.C. — Last Saturday, three Chapin teenagers were injured when they collided with a train near Dutch Fork Road.

All three girls involved in the crash survived, and now two Chapin women wanted to do what they could to help.

“We’re going to sell yard signs for these three girls," Libby Smith said, "Chapin is a community that opens its arms. If something like this happens, everybody gets involved.”

Libby Smith and Pleaslyn Ransom have known the families of the teens for years, and felt they needed to do something.

“I think that through the community, by everybody reaching out, its going to be a good thing," Pleaslyn said.

Their event will be on November 16 in Chapin at Lake Murray Presbyterian Church at 2721 Dutch Fork Rd, Chapin, SC 29036.

“We’re going to be in the lower parking lot of Lake Murray Presbyterian Church from 10 until 12 and you can just come by and for $20 you can pick up your sign,” Pleaslyn said.

Libby Smith and Pleaslyn Ransom

Smith and Ransom also set up a bank account for anyone who wants to donate at First Citizen’s in Ballentine by saying you'd like to support "AGS Aid."

