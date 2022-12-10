Funeral arrangements announced for Columbia couple killed at their home

James and Gloria Dewitt and Natasha Stevens all died last weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Funeral arrangements have now been announced for the three people killed in connected slayings in South Carolina last weekend, including two who lived in Columbia.

The website for Latimer's Funeral Home in Conway said that James Dewitt, Gloria Dewitt, and Dr. Natasha Stevens will all be laid to rest at 11 a.m. on October 18 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Conway. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. a day earlier at the Latimer Funeral Home.

James and Gloria Dewitt, a husband and wife who were both 52-years-old, were found dead inside their home on Greensprings Drive in northeast Richland County on the evening of October 9. That same day, their relative, Stevens, was discovered dead inside her home in Conway.

James Dewitt was a well-known businessman in Columbia who ran a security company. He was also a member of the Atlantic Beach, SC city council.

Family friend Derrick Stanley told News19 Jim and Gloria were high school sweethearts that were always by each other's side. Jim owned the business Legends Security and Sounds and his wife Gloria was always there helping out.

Richland County Deputies and Horry County Police say all three were killed by the Dewitt's 25-year-old son. He's currently being held in jail in Horry County.