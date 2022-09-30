Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley

Officer Owens-Riley died of a heart attack after a SWAT training on Saturday after being rushed to an area hospital. He had been with the department for 7 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend.

The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.

A funeral will be held the next day, on Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. at New Spring Church located at 657 Bush River Road in Columbia. The final viewing will be at 10 a.m. that same morning.

Officer Owens-Riley died of a heart attack after a Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) training on Saturday after being rushed to an area hospital.