Funeral procession for fallen Richland County Sheriff's deputy takes place this morning

Roads along the route for Deputy Jacob Salrin will be momentarily closed until procession passes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The funeral service for Richland County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob "Jake" Eric Salrin is today as the community says a final goodbye to the fallen law enforcement officer.

The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Meeting Place Church, which is located at 201 Columbia Mall Boulevard. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in downtown Columbia.

Columbia Police officers will offer a final salute to Deputy Salrin during the funeral procession route that will start at the intersection of North Main Street and Frye Road and continue to Elmwood Cemetery. During that time, the following intersections will be temporarily closed as the procession passes:

North Main Street at:

Frye Rd.

Prescott Rd.

Ashley St.

Fairfield Rd.

Columbia College Dr.

Lorick Ave.

Monticello Rd.

Miller Ave.

Sunset Dr.

Anthony St.

River Dr.

Confederate Ave.

Elmwood Ave.

Elmwood Avenue at:

Sumter St

Assembly St.

Park St.

Lincoln St.

Gadsden St.

Wayne St.

Deputy Salrin died following a car crash involving a tractor-trailer on Bluff Road on Friday, September 29. The 23-year-old Salrin was on duty at the time of the crash.

The deputy had decided on a career in law enforcement with the Richland County Sheriff's Department in March of 2022. He earned his certification from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy less than a year later, in January 2023. He served in the southeastern region of Richland County at the time of the crash.

"He loved being a deputy and working at the Richland County Sheriff's Department, making the ultimate sacrifice doing what he loved," the obituary notice from Dunbar Funeral Home said. "While his time as a deputy was not very long, he made a tremendous impact on every life that he touched."