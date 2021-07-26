Former Dutch Fork star dies in shooting in Ohio

Gage Zirke helped lead the team to a state title in 2018.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former star football player for Dutch Fork High School has died in a shooting in Ohio.

The Summit County, Ohio Medical Examiner's Office says 20-year-old Gage Zirke was found shot to death Sunday evening. Summit is the county where Akron is located.

The Dutch Fork High twitter account put out a statement Monday saying, "It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of one of our own, Gage Zirke. Our prayers and deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and teammates."

Zirke helped lead the Silver Foxes to the 2018 5A title. During that season, had 1,684 yard receiving and scored 15 touchdowns, including 181 yards in the title game. That year he was picked to play in the North South All-Star game.

According to the he Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office it was around 6:35 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to the 2300 block of 11th Street SW amid reports of a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they reported finding a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Gage, who was in the driver’s seat, was also found with a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are both investigating the incident. No additional information was immediately available, including if there is a suspect search.