Gamecocks stock up campus pantry during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

It started out with our colleagues over in CIC, and they were like, 'Hey, you know we have this event where, around Halloween, called the Halloweiner, where everybody dresses up like hotdogs,' and we were like, "What can we do to use costumes but also raise food for the Gamecock Pantry?' said Jabari Bodrick, who works with the pantry. "That was back in 2019, and so we were originally going to have the inaugural Great Food Race back in 2019 but, of course, the pandemic hit and we weren't able to do it. And, so, we were able to do it this time, and everybody wore their costumes, and we had lots of food out here, music, Cocky, things of that nature ... so, it ended up being great."