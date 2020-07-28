After his sign went viral on social media, the red-shirt junior decided to start a non-profit that will give more opportunities to children and teenagers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Earlier this summer, a University of South Carolina football player's sign at the Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Columbia caught the attention of many in the nation.

University of South Carolina Quarterback and Wide Receiver Jay Urich had a sign that said "Matter is the Minimum."

The sign went viral on social media and it was shared by many in the Black Lives Matter movement and beyond.

This summer, Urich decided to move the slogan one step further.

In July, Urich started the non-profit Original Design, an organization that will aim to provide opportunities for children and teenagers through health, faith and football.

“I’m going to focus on diet exercise and also I’m adding mental health to it as well," Urich says. "I’ve had a lot of different coaches within our program so I’m going to use a lot of the different details and lessons I’ve learned from them so that the kids can have traits of hard-work and accountability.”

In addition to having support from his teammates, Urich has created a strong executive board that includes former Gamecocks Connor Shaw and Marcus Lattimore.

Support a Great Young Man and his Vision! Go to https://t.co/JMrJ0GXOtx. Buy a t-shirt help support the cause. #modelsnotincluded pic.twitter.com/ZUvab6whwZ — Will Muschamp (@CoachWMuschamp) July 14, 2020

“I have some all American people around me that are helping me with the website, with the business side of things, so it's great to have so many different people surrounding me." Urich said.

Gamecock Head Football Coach Will Muschamp says Urich is the type of man every coach should want in their locker room.

“If your son grows up to be Jay Urich you’ve been a successful father," Muschamp says. "His whole mantra in life is pleasing other people and making a difference for other people, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Urich is hoping to host a camp next spring or next summer.

“I’m just extremely grateful that I will be able to use all of my passions and make a difference in Columbia, and then we’ll see how far this goes.” Urich said.