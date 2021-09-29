Sumter deputies search for missing 17-year-old girl

Officers say Garia Rogers was last seen by her family on Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Officers say Garia Rogers was last seen by her family around 11 p.m. at her home on Sunday, September 26.

Deputies did not give further details on where she may have gone or why she left the house.

Rogers has black/burgundy hair, brown eyes, and is 5 feet tall. She weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing black tights and a black shirt.