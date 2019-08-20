COLUMBIA, S.C. — An accident involving a dump truck and a car blocked a portion of Garners Ferry Road for several hours Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Old Woodlands and Garners Ferry roads, next to the VA Hospital in front of the Circle K.

Columbia police say the sedan failed to yield, and collided with the vehicle. The impact caused the dump truck to tip over on its side.

Two people were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The eastbound lanes of traffic, heading toward Sumter, were temporarily blocked when the dump truck overturned and spilled a load of sand.

Columbia police and fire units responded to the scene.

