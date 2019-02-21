COLUMBIA, S.C. — Garners Ferry Road in southeast Columbia after a cut gas line shutdown part of the road for several hours Thursday.

The Columbia Fire Department tweeted that the road reopened just after 1 a.m. Friday morning

The leak was at 5500 Garners Ferry, which is between the Cedar Terrace Shopping Center and the Target shopping center across from WLTX.

The streets affected were Garners Ferry Road between True Street and Old Woodlands Road.

Fire officials say a crew was working near Cedar Terrace when the line was cut. SCE&G was on the scene to repair the damage.

Columbia Police assisted Columbia Fire with traffic control.