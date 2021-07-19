Police: Bodies driven to town hall after apparent murder-suicide

State police are investigating the Monday afternoon incident in Gas City.

GAS CITY, Ind. — Police say a man apparently fatally shot his wife and then himself in an SUV operated by a relative who drove the bodies to a northeastern Indiana town hall.

State police say 48-year-old Eric Huffman and 43-year-old Telina Huffman of Marion, were found dead Monday, apparently from gunshot wounds, in the SUV outside the Gas City Town Hall.

Indiana State Police said preliminary evidence indicates Eric and Telina got in a verbal argument around 4:30 p.m. while they were passengers in an SUV driven by one of Eric's relatives.

During the argument, Eric reportedly pulled a gun and shot his wife. The driver intervened, wrestling for control of the weapon. This is when the driver of the car lost control and crashed into a parked semi-trailer, police said. Eric then regained control of the gun and allegedly shot himself.

The driver of the car, unable to get out of the car because of damage to the vehicle's door, drove to the Gas City Town Hall to seek help. He had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Police said Eric and Telina were pronounced dead. An autopsy will be conducted.