COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cut gas line along Garners Ferry Road in southeast Columbia is blocking the roadway.

The leak is at 5500 Garners Ferry, which is between the Cedar Terrace Shopping Center and the Target shopping center across from WLTX.

The streets affected are on Garners Ferry between True Street and Old Woodlands Road.

All lanes are currently blocked. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

Columbia police is assisting Columbia Fire with traffic control. SCE&G is on the scene to deal with the gas line.