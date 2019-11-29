IRMO, S.C. — The Irmo Fire Department has units are working a major gas line break on Bush River Road.

According to Irmo Fire, Bush River Road is closed between Woodland Hills and Westover Road. A construction company hit a large gas line.

Some residents have been evacuated and some have been sheltered in place.

Irmo Fire is cautioning everyone to avoid the area for the next few hours. The Lexington County Sheriff's Office is handling traffic control and assisting with sheltering people in place.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.