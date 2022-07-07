Traffic flowing again in Lexington as gas leak repair continues

A construction crew digging off I-20 hit a gas line Thursday afternoon, and the roads in the area were not cleared until late in the evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A construction crew digging near I-20 hit a gas pipe at around 2:00 p.m., Thursday afternoon. Crews were stuck working in to the late evening hours fighting traffic and weather to try to fix the pipe.

People like Dan Schwanda were on the road trying to get home at what would have been a normal rush hour, when major traffic delays in the area began.

"I work on the other side of town and it took me double the time it usually would to get home today," Schwanda said.

Dominion Energy began working with the third party construction crew to repair the damage, but knew the leak may impact several people in close proximity.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says his deputies worked to evacuate a few nearby homes and businesses.

"There are a few homes along Augusta Road that we evacuated for safety reasons and a few businesses but nothing beyond this stretch," Sheriff Koon explained.

TRAFFIC UPDATE - I-20 / AUGUSTA ROAD REOPENS



Thanks to the work of @domenergysc and @CountyLex Fire Service, both directions of I-20 are open and both outbound and one lane inbound of Augusta Road/US-1 have reopened. pic.twitter.com/f4E0QkOA5R — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) July 8, 2022

Traffic jams stretched from all areas surrounding Highway One. Dooley Road as well as Cedar Road were alternate routes.

Plus, to add onto the traffic issues, as day turned to night, heavy storms rolled into the area, delaying work at around 9:00 p.m.

Despite issues throughout the day, drivers and police continued to remind one another to stay calm.

"We are just asking everyone to stay patient and use their GPS as we work to get this resolved," said Sheriff Koon.