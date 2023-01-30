Gas line cut closes traffic near Columbiana Mall in Harbison

The leak is where Columbiana Drive meets Harbison Boulevard,

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fire Department says a cut gas line is closing traffic near the Columbiana Centre mall on the busy Harbinson shopping area.

The leak is where Columbiana Drive meets Harbison Boulevard, which is one of the main roads that gives drivers access to the mall there. That intersection sees heavy traffic at it also leads drivers to drive over

It's unclear what caused the damage to the line. It's also not known yet how long it may take to repair the problem and get all lanes of traffic reopened.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.