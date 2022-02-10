Gas leaks force evacuation of Richland County school

Authorities say the smell of possible gas first alerted them to an issue. Crews later found two leaks.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say the smell of gas ended up forcing the partial evacuation of a high school in Richland County on Thursday.

School officials say it was the strong odor that first alerted those at Keenan High School that there might be a gas leak.

Columbia-Richland Fire said they were called to the school on Pisgah Church Road around 12:30 p.m. Firefighters first discovered a leak in a lab but also found one in the ceiling of the main office as well.

As a result, the two areas were isolated and students were evacuated from the school building as the gas was shut off. Students were eventually moved to the auditorium and gymnasium area of the campus where they spent about an hour before dismissal. Fire officials said their crews also left just before 3 p.m.