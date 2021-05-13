Experts say gas shortages shouldn't hurt trucking Industry

SC Trucking Association says some truckers will probably have to work double-time to get gas to the gas station.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent hack into the Colonial Pipeline system is driving folks to the gas stations to fill their tanks up.

What most drivers are finding is stations without gas.

"Most of our folks we talk to seem to have their own bulk storage, or they aren't having that hard of a time find fuel," said CEO & President SC Trucking Association Rick Todd.

Todd says even though South Carolina is still feeling the aftermath of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, truck drivers should be okay with the recent outages.

"The levels of gas versus diesel are different," said Todd. "I don't think diesel users are don't necessarily panic-buy. I think we are going to be okay, but it will be tight for a few days."

What does that mean for consumers?

Todd says retail stores and businesses should be getting products as scheduled.

"We don't see the necessarily being impacted too much," expressed Todd.

The CEO & President of the SC Trucking Association says some truckers will probably have to work double-time to get gas to the gas station. However, he says they are not in a place where trucking companies are shutting down.