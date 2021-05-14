Gas Shortage: Can you mix unleaded gas with premium?

Using unleaded and premium won't make a difference to your car, but a service manager says there's one mistake you don't want to make.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to Gas Buddy, 48 percent of gas stations are out of gas in our state, and drivers are heading to pumps looking to fill up.

"I've been driving around a couple of days trying to find premium gas," said Columbia resident Christine Stanley. "I stopped at a gas station on Polo Rd, and they only had regular.

"I did start to panic," Columbia resident Jaleesha Ferguson said. "I think it was Thursday when I saw all of the Facebook posts, and I noticed I needed gas today."

Some stations only have one option to select. News 19 wanted to take ask an expert if different gas levels will impact your car.

"Nothing will happen," said "Midlands Honda service manager Daniel Stegall. "The PCM (powertrain control module) will adjust to the different octane levels."

Stegall stays drivers can use either premium or unleaded in their cars. He says premium is better for cars, but unleaded is more friendly to wallets. You will have fewer fuel-related repairs with premium gas versus unleaded.

"The PCM will do the same thing," explained Stegall. "It will adjust down. You will probably see some changes in like a sports car, but it won't affect the longevity of the engine."

Even though using unleaded and premium won't make a difference to your car, the service manager says there's one mistake you don't want to make.