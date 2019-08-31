COLUMBIA, S.C. — The popular fuel tracker app, GasBuddy, has expanded the fuel availability tracker for motorists in South Carolina.

The tracker is a free app that helps motorists in affected areas find fuel and see if gas stations run out.

According to GasBuddy, when hurricane features are activated for an area, the app can differentiate stations that have no gasoline, no diesel or no power so that motorists can try other stations.

The app is crowd-sourced and can be updated by motorists. Motorists can report the status of any station to help others avoid stations with no fuel or power.

GasBuddy

When near a station with no gas, diesel or power, the app displays NO GAS or NO DIESEL or NO POWER icons next to the station on the list screen, and the station will be highlighted in red on the map screen.

Users can report a station with no gas, diesel or power by using the "quick report button."

The app is available for download in the iOS and Google Play stores and is free.

If you operate a station that has been impacted, you can update the status by contacting pages@gasbuddy.com for more information.