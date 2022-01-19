Gaston community pitches in to help man with disability keep warm this winter

There's a chain of people supplying a lot of love to this Gaston man.

GASTON, S.C. — The Gaston community is coming together to help a man in need by donating firewood to help him stay warm this winter.

Ron Fleming put out a call for help on social media, and now, through the local Facebook page, "Happenings in Gaston," many are offering to supply, cut, or haul wood to him to help him stay warm this winter.

According to his Facebook post, Fleming has had three strokes and suffers from a traumatic brain injury.

"Although at this time I don't have any communication with people who actually have wood to donate to the individual that's disabled, I want to urge the community to come together," said Gaston resident Regina Haigwood.

Haigwood wants to see more of these kinds of efforts in her neighborhood.

"I've always said, 'It's not a handout, it's a hand up," Haigwood said.

Another woman, Amanda Valentine, posted before last week's winter storm about having extra wood. She's working to get that wood to Ron.

"With the second possible winter mix, we're going to be getting here soon in a few days. I'm willing to cut down more trees if they bring the chainsaw. Our chainsaw's out-of-work," Valentine said.

It's a team effort, so others have offered to come cut the wood and haul it.

"When we moved from West Columbia to Gaston, I thought I'd continue that generosity that I was receiving," Valentine said.