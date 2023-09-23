Gaston residents express safety concerns about overgrown areas at SCDOT-maintained roundabout

SCDOT says a contractor who maintains this area is scheduled to work there in the next few weeks.

GASTON, S.C. — Residents in Gaston have expressed concern regarding a roundabout in Lexington County at the intersection of four roads: Meadowfield Road, Sharpes Hill Road, Woodcrest Lane and Woodtrail Drive.

They said the overgrown grass makes it hard to see across the intersection and poses a safety threat.

They called News19's On Your Side team for answers.

"It's helpful if you can see more than one turn away if any traffic is coming," said Gaston resident Robert White.

Robert White is a part of the Gaston Community Crime Watch Group, several people whose mission is to keep the community safe. White said a roundabout near his home is overgrown and posing safety concerns to drivers.

"You cannot see the lake anywhere from the road. I know it's there because I've been out here for so many years," White said. "That's what concerns me; if you have a trucker that came through and just missed that roundabout, say on this end right here where the yield signs are, he could go straight into there not knowing it's a lake, maybe even thinking it was a runoff area."

White said his concern is the grass in the roundabout's center and the retention pond overgrowth along the fence line between Woodtrail Drive and Woodcrest Lane.

White said he contacted the Lexington County Sheriff's Department to get the ball rolling to fix things.

He then called News19, adding that this area was maintained well even during the COVID years. But he's noticed the overgrowth as of the last few months.

According to tax and state maps, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) maintains these roadways.

News19 contacted SCDOT for more information. A spokesperson said they contract the maintenance work, including the detention basin, and their contractor is scheduled to do more work to clean up the area in the next few weeks.