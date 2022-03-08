x
Gaston teen last seen more than a week ago

16-year-old Stephanie Valverde was last seen wearing a light-colored sweater, a white shirt and black leggings.
Credit: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

GASTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen last seen a week and half ago.

16-year-old Stephanie Valverde was last seen on February 25 when, according to deputies, she willingly left her home in Gaston without her daily medicine.

Deputies say "we have no reason to believe she’s with someone she doesn’t know well or in any danger" but they do want to make sure she is safe.

Valverde was last seen wearing a light-colored sweater, a white shirt and black leggings. She is about 5’5” tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have any information as to Valverde's location, deputies ask you to call Investigator Cobb at 803-785-8230 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

