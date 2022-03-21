Some Springdale residents concerned about alligator in neighborhood pond

Locals say "Frank" is about 6-feet-long and shy. According to the Department of Natural Resources, he is not an immediate threat to the public.

SPRINGDALE, S.C. — Residents are on high alert in a Springdale neighborhood called Shadblow Estates because of an alligator sighting in their neighborhood pond.

One resident, Jeff Lee, is particularly concerned because of his three chihuahua mixes that follow him around outside.

He's lived in his house on the pond the last 20 years. This pond is part of six mile creek and is connected to the Congaree Swamp.

Over the course of the last few days is when they've made acquaintance with this not so welcome visitor.

"I went down to the island to check on the geese that were out there, and they took off. And when they did, the alligator was sunning on the other side, and he rolled into the water," Lee said.

This gator, about 6-foot-long, seems to be shy according to neighbors.

Lee is still concerned for his pups, however.

"At some point it's going to be big enough, and its appetite is going to get heartier, and I don't want my kids, my dogs becoming a meal," Lee said.

He said surrounding neighbors have young kids.

Another neighbor, also on the pond, Kevin Key said reaching out to the SC Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) has not helped with any re-homing possibility for the gator.

"Most alligators under six feet do not usually require any action except in emergency situations," DNR said in a statement. "Also, we can only issue removal permits to the property owner."

The agency also explained an emergency situation is where an alligator is:

Out of the water and unable to return to water;

Is in a public place, creating a safety hazard (parking lots away from water, on roads or highways, school playgrounds, inside structures, public beaches, etc.); or

Is involved in a human or domestic animal attack.

"The pond is all owned by, it's private property owned by the houses surrounding the pond. We have a homeowner's association, but still each own homeowner has their own rights to the property," Lee said.

In other words, as of right now, this gator isn't making enough ruckus to be removed.

Another resident, Megan Stanley, agrees with DNR. She named the scaly reptile Frank.

"If he becomes a problem, then we can always reevaluate. But in the meantime, he is just doing his gator thing," Stanley said.

So for now, Frank stays.

According to DNR, if the alligator moves away from the pond, perhaps to a nearby street or bridge, then it could be removed because it would be considered an immediate danger to the public.