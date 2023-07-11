Gear Up Drive aims to supply Sumter students with school supplies

Sumter United Ministries is collecting school supplies to help more than 3,000 local children in the communities get what they need to succeed in school.

SUMTER, S.C. — Students across the Midlands are in need of school supplies.

In Sumter, the community is coming together to help more than 3,000 students get what they need for school, impacting teachers at the same time.

The National Education Association says over 90% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies – as costs continue to rise.

"They won't say anything," Sumter United Ministries Executive Director Mark Champagne describes students' reactions when they’re sitting in class without the school supplies they need. "They'll just sit there quietly because they don't want to be, you know, singled out and look different in the crowd. But the kids need those; they need those supplies. And we don't want any children standing out like that."

It's why Champagne’s organization is hosting Gear Up for Learning, a school supplies drive that is expected to serve more than 3,000 kids in the Sumter community and their teachers.

Before the pandemic, educators spent around $500 on average of their own money on classroom supplies, according to a representative from the National Education Association. This year, the NEA says that number is expected to be higher.

These out of pocket expenses include items like glue sticks, paper and scissors to more high-tech tools like Chromebooks and headphones.

Currently, the NEA says educators can deduct $300 from their income taxes for out-of-pocket expenditures. However, the organization says with inflation, this isn’t enough.

To ease that burden, Sumter United Ministries is working with local partners like First Baptist Church and Assured Partners to collect items throughout the summer.

"I love watching people get together. I would really love this community the way it is. It's very unique, unique here in Sumter," Champagne reflects. "Everybody gets together and just does everything they can to help the community through us and we just get to watch it happen. So I just thank God everyday because it's just a great place to be."

Donations can be dropped off at Sumter United Ministries on Artillery Drive between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. or at Assured Partners on Wilson Hall Road between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.