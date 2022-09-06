Woman injured in George Floyd protest reaches $210,000 settlement with Spokane

The attorneys of Chandra Haine told KREM 2 that she now suffers permanent damage after police fired a less than lethal beanbag round at her.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council is paying a Spokane woman $210,000 for injuries she suffered during the protest following the death of George Floyd two years ago.

The attorneys of Chandra Haine, the woman injured during the protest, told KREM 2 that she now suffers permanent damage after police fired a less than lethal beanbag round at her.

Thousands of people flooded the streets of downtown Spokane on May 31, 2020, to protest a police officer killing George Floyd in Minneapolis. The protest began peacefully at Riverfront Park.

By approximately 6:30 p.m. that day, a smaller group broke off and there was a clash between police and that group. Some people from that group smashed business windows, including the window at the downtown Nike store. Vandalism and looting continued through the night.

Spokane police officers responded by launching tear gas into the crowds and firing less than lethal beanbag rounds, one of which reportedly hit Haine.

Haine's attorneys shared the settlement demand letter exclusively with KREM 2:

Haine's attorneys claim Spokane police fired a less than lethal beanbag round that struck her in the throat. She now suffers permanent damage from this injury, costing her $89,318.05 in medical bills.

While police were in the area during the 2020 protests, Haine's attorneys said a curfew wasn't in place yet and she wasn't violating any laws. Then, several blocks away from her, police ordered people to disperse after damaging property. Attorneys claim Haine was so far away that she could not be or appear to be involved in these activities.

Haine was treated at Multicare Deaconess hospital. Doctors determined she needed to have surgery on her jaw and neck. Attorneys said Haine now suffers permanent physical damage. To this day, she is numb across her lower lip, chin and throat. She can no longer close the left side of her mouth. Her voice never fully recovered and is permanently hoarse. Scars from her injuries make it difficult for her to wash her face, apply lotion or makeup.

In the letter, attorneys said they would settle with a payment of just over $1 million with the city to cover current and future medical expenses. In the end, both parties agreed to a $210,000 settlement, which council approved at its Monday meeting.

We requested an interview with Haine to hear her account of what happened that night, but she is not yet comfortable with speaking publicly.