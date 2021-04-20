Biggest trending topic online, Chauvin guilty verdict, say digital experts

Two hours after the verdict was read, nearly 3 million Americans were talking about it online.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's the topic that saw millions of Americans post, share, tweet or blog.

Former Minnesota police officer, Derek Chauvin, found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Kait Parker, manager at the social media Insights Lab at USC says there was a huge spike on social media after the verdict was read.

"Justice was actually the top trending word and praying hands was the number one emoji, " said Parker.

She says as more and more people become aware of the verdict, social media engagement increases. "It is a certainty that this conversation will continue to increase," she said.

"To say this conversation is going viral is an understatement," she added.

Nationally, between 5:11 p.m. and 5:12 p.m. there were 66,987 mentions.

In South Carolina, there were 176 mentions.

Parker says, "There are lots of people talking about this, it is crossing different communities and really everybody has something to say about it."

Two hours after the verdict was read, 2.77 million mentions were recorded nationally, and 4,649 mentions across the state.

Parker says, "The number of unique authors and unique people talking about this almost matches the number of posts we are able to see."

The word "Justice" continues to be a trending topic, not just online, but within the Midland's community. Columbia resident Nicole Seagle said, "Justice has been served... It makes me feel like they served their justice like they were supposed to."

Another resident, Gloria Foster says, "There has to be justice not only for that family but for all of us as a race."