Live: Minneapolis police lieutenant in charge of use-of-force training takes stand in Derek Chauvin trial

In the second week of witness testimony, the prosecution is beginning to call experts after the first emotional days of bystander accounts.

Tuesday, April 6

Judge said Morries Hall, who was with George Floyd when he was arrested, can testify on narrow topics without violating 5th Amendment

State calls Sgt. Ker Yang, head of MPD's crisis intervention training

Judge told attorneys that testimony from officers condemning Chauvin's use of force will soon become 'cumulative'

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said Derek Chauvin violated multiple department policies in his restraint of George Floyd

Former MPD head of training: 'I don't know what kind of improvised position that is'

Doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead testified he believed hypoxia, or low oxygen, caused his cardiac arrest

The second week of the Derek Chauvin trial continues with more expert testimony expected on use of force and cause of death.

The prosecution called Sgt. Ker Yang to the stand in the morning, continuing a series of testimony from high-level supervisors in the Minneapolis Police Department. Yang is the crisis intervention training coordinator for MPD, and introduced the Critical Decision Making Model to the department.

Yang told the jury that sometimes officers are in fast-moving situations. But often, he said, the opposite is true. "A lot of the time we have the time to slow things down and re-evaluate," he said.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in George Floyd's death. He and three other officers were fired by Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo within 24 hours of Floyd's death.

In the Hennepin County Courthouse Monday, jurors heard from one of the most significant witnesses yet: Chief Arradondo.

Arradondo was on the stand for most of Monday, and said after reviewing all of the video footage, he believes Chauvin's actions violated MPD's policies on de-escalation, use of force, and rendering medical aid to a person in custody.

He said while it is important that his officers get home safe at night, it is also important that their community members get home safe.

"Of all the things that we do as peace officers for the Minneapolis Police Department," Arradondo said, "It is my firm belief that the one singular incident we will be judged forever on, will be our use of force."

Before testimony began Tuesday, the judge heard from Morries Hall, who wants to invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to testify because it would cause him to self-incriminate. Hall was with Floyd when he was arrested outside Cup Foods. The judge said he will hold a second hearing to go through a narrow list of questions that he believes are admissible, instead of allowing Hall to avoid testifying completely.

Tuesday, April 6

10:15 a.m.

Lt. Johnny Mercil with the Minneapolis Police Department was the second witness called to the stand by the prosecution on Tuesday.

Mercil became a part-time use of force instructor back in 2010. He also introduced Brazilian jiu jitsu training to the department. Mercial described it as "a form of martial art that really focuses on leverage and body control."

He said it includes using "pain compliance" techniques.

Mercil was in charge of use of force training for MPD during the time of George Floyd's death last year. Mercil said he was also in charge of reporting officers' completion of required trainings to the POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) Board.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked Mercil to talk through a deck of slides from a 2018 defensive tactics training, which Chauvin attended.

Mercil pointed out a slide that mentions the sanctity of life and the protection of the public. "That is the cornerstone of our use of force policies," he said.

Mercil said the use of force is defined as any weapon, vehicle or tool that causes pain or injury; physical strikes to the body; physical contact that inflicts pain or injury; or restraint likely to produce injury.

He also explained the concept of "proportionality" that he teaches officers.

"You want to use the least amount of force necessary to meet your objective," he said. If the lower levels do not work or are "unsafe to try," officers may use a higher level of force.

Mercil also explained the use-of-force continuum, which shows the amount of force that may be appropriate as the level of resistance increases.

Schleicher also asked Mercil to read from Minnesota statute 629.32, which is included in the training. It says, "A peace officer making an arrest may not subject the person arrested to any more restraint than is necessary for the arrest and detention."

The prosecutor showed Mercil a photo of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck. Mercil confirmed that it showed a use of force.

Schleicher also pulled up a training slide that warns officers about parts of the body that are more vulnerable to serious injury or death. The "red zones" include the head, neck, throat, spine, kidneys, tailbone, sternum and solar plexus.

Mercil confirmed that neck restraints were permitted by the Minneapolis Police Department at the time of Floyd's arrest. Conscious neck restraints could be used to gain control of a person, or an unconscious neck restraint could be used by "applying pressure until the person, when they're not complying you can put enough pressure that they become unconscious, and then they're complying."

Those restraints could be done with an arm or a leg, Mercil said. He said MPD may show younger officers what it looks like with a leg, but as far as he knows, they have never trained officers to use their leg in a neck restraint.

9:30 a.m.

The state called Minneapolis Police Sgt. Ker Yang to the stand as its first witness of the day Tuesday. A 24-year veteran of the department, Yang is the crisis intervention training coordinator for MPD.

Yang defined "crisis" as anything that is beyond a person's coping mechanisms. He said in the training, Minneapolis police officers are taught to recognize signs of crisis, and to bring the person back down to a pre-crisis level.

Yang talked through the "pillars of procedural justice" described in the Minneapolis critical decision making model: Voice, neutrality, respect and trust.

The model then describes the following steps:

Information gathering

Threat/risk assessment

Authority to act

Goals and actions

Review and re-assess

And then the cycle continues, going back to information gathering.

Yang said the ultimate goal in a crisis situation is "to see if that person needs help." He said the officer should be constantly re-evaluating the strategy.

Yang acknowledged that sometimes officers are in fast-moving situations. He said sometimes, though, the opposite is true.

"A lot of the time we have the time to slow things down and re-evaluate, re-assess and ... go through this model," Yang said.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson cross-examined Yang after about 20 minutes of questioning from the state.

Nelson asked Yang to confirm that he was the one to introduce the critical decision making model and crisis intervention trainings. He said he did, with approval from the high-level management of the department.

"Police actions can look really bad," Nelson said. "But they still may be lawful, even if they look bad. Correct?" Yang said that is correct.

Nelson showed Yang a section of MPD training curriculum, asking him to list the potential signs of aggression officers are trained to look for in suspects or observers. Yang said that they are trained to look for things like "standing tall, red in the face, raised voice," and other signs.

However, Yang said the training he read from is presented to cadets and is different from what would have been presented to a veteran officer like Chauvin.

Yang confirmed that veteran officers are trained on the critical decision making model, and that they use it in "constantly evolving" situations.

8:30 a.m.

Before the jury comes in Tuesday, the judge is expected to hear motions about the testimony of George Floyd's friend, Morries Hall.

Hall was with Floyd when he was arrested, and the defense has asked several questions about Hall potentially selling opiates to Floyd.

Last week Hall pleaded the fifth, saying he will not testify in the trial. The Fifth Amendment allows someone the right not to self-incriminate.

Hall's attorney told the judge that Hall will be vulnerable to a third-degree murder charge based on the allegation that he sold Floyd drugs before his death.

Derek Chauvin's defense attorney, Eric Nelson, told the judge that he plans to ask Hall about his activities with Floyd on May 25, 2020, and whether he provided Floyd with any controlled substances, and why Hall left Minnesota immediately after Floyd's arrest and death.

Judge Peter Cahill decided that most of the questions Nelson wanted to ask could incriminate Hall, and therefore those topics should be avoided.

However, Cahill said Hall should be able to testify on the narrow topic of George Floyd's condition when he was back in the car outside Cup Foods, and whether he fell asleep suddenly.

"I don't see how that would put him closer to criminal liability, just from those observations," Cahill said.

Cahill asked Nelson to draft a list of potential questions by Thursday. He said then Hall can have a chance to meet with this lawyers and they'll hold another hearing to walk through the permissible questions.

"We need to tread carefully," Cahill said. "The Fifth Amendment right is a broad one."

Monday, April 5

In the Hennepin County Courthouse Monday, jurors heard from three of the prosecution's expert witness: Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, who said that he tried to resuscitate George Floyd in the emergency room on May 25, 2020, Katie Blackwell, an inspector of the Fifth Precinct and commander of the MPD training division, and most notably Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

After hearing from the chief, jurors heard testimony from another member of the MPD, Inspector Katie Blackwell. Prior to January of this year, she was the commander of the MPD training division.

Blackwell said she has known and worked with Derek Chauvin for about 20 years.

When prosecutor Steve Schleicher showed her a picture of Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck outside of Cup Foods, she confirmed that it was not consistent with MPD training.

Blackwell testified that per policy, a neck restraint is compressing one or both sides of the neck using an arm or leg. But MPD trains officers to use one arm or two arms.

"I don't know what kind of improvised position that is," she said. "So that's not what we train."

Judge Peter Cahill said after hearing from a training sergeant on Friday and the two officers who spoke Monday about Chauvin's use of force, the state may need to stop focusing on that topic.

"We are getting to the point of being cumulative," Cahill said. "You're not going to be able to ask every officer, 'What would you have done differently?'"

The first witness for the state on Monday was the ER doctor who treated George Floyd when he arrived at the hospital on May 25.

Dr. Bradford Langenfeld said that he did not receive any report that officers had attempted to give Floyd CPR, and that the paramedics who brought him in did not mention a potential drug overdose or heart attack. Those are among the possible causes of death that Chauvin's attorney plans to use in his defense.

The doctor noted that Floyd's heart was barely beating when he arrived at the hospital, and testified that Floyd was in PEA, or Pulseless Electrical Activity, which he said can suggest hypoxia, or low oxygen.

Langenfeld said he felt that hypoxia, or "oxygen insufficiency" was more likely than a drug overdose or heart attack as the cause of Floyd's death. "Asphyxia" is another commonly used term.

Once Dr. Langenfeld determined that they could not resuscitate Floyd, he pronounced him dead.