Live: Jury in Derek Chauvin trial hears from George Floyd's girlfriend

Courteney Ross took the stand for the state on Thursday morning, answering many questions about the couple's opiate use.

Thursday, April 1

George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross takes the stand

Ross shares about opioid addiction in their relationship: 'It's something that we dealt with every day'

Defense cross-examination reveals that Floyd was hospitalized for an overdose in March 2020

Wednesday the jury saw surveillance video of George Floyd walking around Cup Foods on May 25, 2020

Chauvin heard on body camera after arrest: 'We've got to control this guy because he's a sizable guy'

Thursday in the Derek Chauvin trial started with emotional testimony from the first witness who had a personal relationship with George Floyd: Courteney Ross, his girlfriend.

Ross broke down almost immediately after she took the stand, describing how she met Floyd. She said he asked, "Can I pray with you?" because she was having a bad day. Ross said Floyd was "devastated" when his mother died.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank asked her about opioid addiction, and she told him that both she and Floyd struggled. "We got addicted and tried very hard to break that addiction many times," she said. Upon cross-examination, Ross revealed that Floyd was hospitalized for an overdose in March of 2020.

The jury heard from Ross after a full day of viewing graphic videos that showed the progression from George Floyd's arrest to the moment he was placed on an ambulance.

A former Minneapolis police officer, Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in Floyd's death.

On Wednesday, prosecutors showed the jury surveillance video of Floyd walking around Cup Foods at the corner of 38th and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis in the last moments before he died. The jury also saw body camera footage, not yet viewed publicly, of Chauvin speaking to a bystander after Floyd was carried away. "We've got to control this guy because he's a sizable guy," Chauvin told 61-year-old Charles McMillian.

Judge Peter Cahill told jurors Thursday morning that he will give them Friday afternoon off because testimony is going more quickly than expected. It's unclear whether he and the attorneys will still handle legal issues via livestream during that time.

LIVE UPDATES

Thursday, April 1

10:25 a.m.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank asked Courteney Ross several questions upon redirect, asking about Floyd's condition after consuming opioids prior to May 25, 2020.

Ross said Floyd was OK after taking pills that had a "different" effect in March. She said he was also acting normal after taking the pills he bought in May about a week before his death.

"He was playing football, hanging out, eating, just a normal day," she said.

The judge ordered a 20-minute break when the defense declined to ask any more questions.

9:55 a.m.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson began his cross-examination of Courteney Ross by asking her about the opioid addiction with which she and Floyd struggled.

She said that there were times one of them was using, but not the other. Floyd had gone through treatment programs, Ross confirmed.

Nelson asked about the timeframe of January 2020 to Floyd's death in May.

"I know that this is difficult and I'm sorry we have to go through this," Nelson said.

He asked Ross about buying opiates from Morries Hall, the friend who was with Floyd the day he died. She confirmed that Hall sometimes sold to them.

Nelson also asked about an "extended hospital stay" for Floyd on March 6, 2020.

Ross said she picked Floyd up to take him to work but "he wasn't feeling good, his stomach really hurt, he was doubled over in pain, just wasn't feeling well and he said he had to go to the hospital."

Ross took him to the ER and she had to get home to her son, so she left. Ross later learned that was due to an overdose, she said.

Nelson asked if she knew that Floyd had taken heroin at that time, and she said no.

Then Nelson asked Ross about some pills she and Floyd purchased around that time, which she said they did not buy from Hall. She said she could not remember if they bought them before or after the overdose.

"They looked different to me than a normal pill," she said. "They seemed thicker."

She told Nelson that they were not uniform in size, and had markings on them. Ross said she and Floyd both took them, and they had a different effect on her from previous pills.

"Usually an opioid to me is like a pain reliever, it's something that's kind of relaxing," she said. These pills were "a really strong stimulant, I couldn't sleep all night. I felt very jittery."

Nelson asked Ross if Floyd spent time with Morries Hall from time to time, and she said yes. Nelson asked her to confirm that she didn't like it when they were together.

"I didn't like Morries very much, no," she said.

Nelson referred to a statement Ross made to law enforcement last year, where she said Floyd purchased controlled substances from Hall. She said "I did say yes, but I did not see it with my own eyes."

Nelson asked if the pills that "kept (Ross) up all night" were still around from March through May, and she said she didn't know.

She said she had a "similar experience" about a week before Floyd died, but didn't know if they were the same pills. Nelson said she told law enforcement that the pills made her feel like she was going to die. She said she did not remember saying that.

About a week before Floyd's death, Nelson asked Ross if they bought more pills from Hall. She said she didn't see it happen but she believed it was Hall.

Ross told Nelson that Floyd was clean after the hospital stay, and about two weeks before his death "I noticed a change in his behavior."

9:25 a.m.

Thursday's testimony began with Courteney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend.

She broke down crying early on, describing how she met Floyd. She said she was having a hard day and he offered to pray with her.

She said they had their first kiss in the lobby of the Salvation Army, where Floyd worked as a security guard. She remained in a relationship with him until his death.

Ross said since Floyd was new to the Twin Cities, he helped make the city feel new to her, as well. She said he lived near Bde Maka Ska.

"We liked to go down there a lot and enjoy the outdoors," she said. "We liked to go to the sculpture garden and, excuse me," Ross became emotional. "Walk around."

She said Floyd worked as head of security at Conga Latin Bistro.

Ross said they separated briefly at the beginning of 2020, but "from March until May we spent every day together."

Prosecutor Matthew Frank showed Ross a now famous photo of Floyd wearing a black sweater. She cried when she saw it.

"I would call it a 'dad selfie,'" she said, then laughing, because she said often dads do not have the best angles on their photos.

Ross said the death of Floyd's mother impacted him deeply.

"He seemed kind of like a shell of himself, like he was broken," she said. "He seemed so sad. He didn't have the same kind of bounce that he'd had. He was, he was devastated. He loved his mom so much, and I knew that. He talked about her all the time."

Frank asked Ross if drug use was a part of their relationship. She said they both suffered with opioid addiction, stemming from prescription drugs for chronic pain.

"We got addicted and tried very hard to break that addiction many times," she said.

Ross said they worked together trying to break their addictions. "It's something that we dealt with every day," she said. "It's not something that just kind of comes and goes. It's something I'll deal with forever."

She said there were "absolutely" times they were both not using opioids.

Ross said they would get opioids "off the street, on the black market" when they couldn't get them through a prescription.

When not using prescription opioids, they would buy them off the street, Ross says.



Prosecutor Matthew Frank is doing the direct examination.



Did Floyd's use of opioids continue throughout the 3 year period of their relationship?



She said Floyd would take oxycotin or oxycodone and swallow them in pill form.

In March of 2020, she said she fell back into using, and she and Floyd were both using together. However, she said there was a long period when she believed they had both quit. In May of 2020, she told Frank that she suspected Floyd was using again.

"Just behavior changes in Floyd," she said. Ross said that one time in May, she used again.

Ross said she spoke to Floyd by phone the day before he died. He told her he was staying at a friend's house that night. She said he was feeling "lonely" and a lot of his friends were out of work.

Frank asked Ross if Floyd was physically active and she said he was "very active."

"Floyd liked to work out every day," she said. "He lifted weights that are far beyond anything I could lift every single day. He did sit-ups, push-ups, pull-ups."

She said he loved running, biking and playing sports. She said he never complained of any shortness of breath, but did have sports injuries in his neck and lower back.

Those injuries led to his opiate prescriptions, Ross said.

She told Frank that Floyd had a positive COVID test sometime in late March.

Wednesday, March 31

Nineteen-year-old Cup Foods employee Christopher Martin said that Floyd appeared to be high when he was in the store that night.

Floyd's drug use is expected to be a key part of Chauvin's defense. Attorney Mike Bryant, who offered commentary on the trial for KARE 11, said he believes the prosecution is taking the approach of acknowledging the drug use early on rather than letting the defense introduce it later.

The prosecution played never-before-seen footage from Derek Chauvin's body camera. It was brief, however, because his camera fell off shortly after he arrived. It had been previously reported that Chauvin's camera fell off during the arrest.

The jury also heard testimony from 61-year-old Charles McMillian, a bystander who lived in the neighborhood and witnessed the entire interaction between police and George Floyd. He can be heard on video telling Floyd, "You can't win." He told the prosecution he felt "helpless" watching the body camera footage.

McMillian broke down in tears recounting that day, prompting Judge Peter Cahill to call a short break in court.

At the end of the day the jury saw a lengthy succession of body camera videos from former officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, showing Floyd's detainment and cries of "I can't breathe" from three different angles. They also saw a new piece of video: A short sequence from Chauvin's camera before it fell off during the arrest.