The man contacted investigators overnight.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the 1-year-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safely.

The boy's 21-year-old father, who was wanted for kidnapping the toddler, contacted Cherokee investigators overnight, they said. He does not have legal custody of the boy.

He, his girlfriend and the child were near St. Louis, Missouri.

After speaking with investigators, the man agreed to return to Cherokee County with the child.

All three arrived in Cherokee County Sunday morning and met with investigators.