Clarendon County, SC (WLTX) — The Georgia-Pacific Clarendon OSB facility will soon be expanding and installing upgraded equipment with the help of a $4.5 million investment, according to the Central S.C. Alliance.

The expansion of the facility will include a new 30,000 square-foot warehouse, a state-of-the-art laminating line and additional equipment.

Officials say the upgrades will fulfill the need for Georgia-Pacific to service its growing customer base, support a future 24/7 run schedule and accommodate future automatic guided vehicles.

"We welcome this existing industry expansion in Clarendon County by Georgia-Pacific," says Clarendon County Council chair Dwight Stewart. "GP has been providing high paying jobs for Clarendon and surrounding counties for many years and for that we thank them."

In the past 12 months, officials say Georgia-Pacific has invested just over $6 million in capital at Clarendon OSB, allowing the plant to enter an automated digital operating platform while opening the door for more investments in technology.

“It’s always exciting to see companies flourishing in the community, but even more so when we see the fruits of their labor yield expansions and continued investments," says Central S.C. Alliance chairman, Mike Brenan.

Georgia-Pacific, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koch Industries, has seven manufacturing facilities in South Carolina, which employ approximately 1,400 people.

© 2018 WLTX