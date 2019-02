COLUMBIA, S.C. — All lanes of the Gervais and Blossom street bridges have reopened and crews have cleared the scene following river rescue efforts Monday morning.

Officials say they responded to reports of a capsized boat in the river around 7:50 a.m. Monday. The Columbia Fire Department and the West Columbia Fire Department retrieved the boat but say they did not find anyone in distress.

Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say all crews have now cleared the scene.