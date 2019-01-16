Columbia, SC - Both the Gervais and Blossom Street Bridges in Columbia have reopened, but a search for a possible person in the water continues.

West Columbia police say they received a call Wednesday morning around 10:15 that someone had jumped off the bridge into the Congaree River.

As of now, Columbia Firefighters say they have not found anything.

Lanes of traffic in that area were affected, and for a time, both the Blossom and Gervais Street Bridges had lanes affected.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources continue to search the water.