South Carolina launches GetConnectedSC to expand broadband internet access

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State officials in South Carolina have launched "GetConnectedSC," a new part of the ongoing effort to expand broadband access statewide.

Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Rep. James Clyburn held a news conference Tuesday to announce details on the plan.

The goal of GetConnectedSC is to help bring more reliable, high speed internet to everyone across the state. The campaign includes a listening tour and a better internet survey.

When it comes to access to broadband access, South Carolina ranks 27th in the nation. Across the state, 137,000 households don't have internet. Some places in the Midlands that are considered unserved are Fairfield County, parts of Kershaw County, and northern parts of Newberry County.

The 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress had $65 billion for broadband infrastructure development. South Carolina was granted planning funds for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) and Digital Equity. This August, the state will submit its SC Five-Year Broadband and Digital Equity Plans to the federal government