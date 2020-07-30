x
Have guns? Get free gun locks on Friday

Richland County deputies will be giving away free gun locks after the shooting deaths of two toddlers in the course of a week.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is providing gun locks to firearm owners through their free gun safety program.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Have guns? The Richland County Sheriff's Department wants to make sure you have a lock for them.

Richland County deputies will be giving away free gun locks to the public at a drive-thru event this Friday. 

The moves comes after the shooting deaths of two South Carolina toddlers in the course of a week. 

The event will take place Friday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. while supplies last, at Richland County's Region 2 Substation, located at 2500 Decker Boulevard

Deputies from the Community Action Team will be available to show residents how to correctly use the gun locks. 