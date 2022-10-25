"Get it over and done with," Calhoun County voters embrace voting early

Avoiding long lines on election day is the top reason for most.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in Calhoun County took advantage of early voting on Tuesday.

“Not long about, maybe about three to five minutes."

That's how long voter Linda Butler says the whole process took.

“Come out and vote early, tell everybody else come out and vote early get it over and done with," she said.

She chose to vote early due to health issues and like many other voters, wanted to dodge long lines on Election day.

This is perhaps the number one reason, says voter registration director Ashley Keller, that 167 people came out to the polls on the first day of early voting.

“Early voting has been exceptionally well. We are already at one percent. During the primaries we were at one percent during the entire two weeks so it’s going great," said Keller.

Voter Kathy Sells reflects on a previous voting experience.

“When I was younger, in one particular district I had to wait over three hours to vote and it was very hard to stand for three hours. But I wanted to do it. I wanted to do my patriotic duty.”

On Tuesday, Kathy Sells waited in line for only ten minutes.

“My husband and I are gonna be out of town so that made it much easier to come out and vote early because I definitely wanna vote. I served in the military for seven years so it’s very important to me," she said.

The voter registration office is expecting more people to come out to vote during the week.