COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Progressive Network hosted a 'Get out and Rock the Vote' event today at the statehouse.

Member Daniel DeWeese told us, "In conjunction with Rock the Vote, the South Carolina Progressive Network and our Missing Voter Project- which has registered more than 7,000 missing voters since 2004- and educated many more citizens on the number of policies that impact their life- we came here because we believe our democracy functions better when citizens are engaged with what's happening not only at the national level, but at the statehouse and their local communities."

Bands played and speakers talked to the crowd in non-partisan fashion about the importance of getting out and voting.

Mike Young

"The overall goal of having this event was a very small step in a larger strategy to engage the 1.5 million missing voters in SC," DeWeese said, "And it was a small step today, but I think the attention that we received and the people that we educated- an organizers job is not for me to go out and do the work, its to train other people how to organize their communities."

The is organization primarily promotes social and economic justice in South Carolina and above all offers resources for education on public policy.

