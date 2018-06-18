Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A heat wave is expected for much of the week. High pressure at the surface will be off the East coast while it builds aloft over the Southeast. This will suppress thunderstorm development and southwesterly winds will allow the heat to build over the Midlands. High temperatures will be around 100 degree Tuesday through Thursday with heat indices in the range of 105 to 110. This is dangerous heat conditions and caution will be needed especially in the afternoons.

The chance for afternoon thunderstorms will start to increase on Thursday. The best chance for rain will be Friday and Saturday which will help keep temperatures down a bit, but it will still be quite humid. The chance for thunderstorms will start to diminish on Sunday.

There are indications that the heat wave will be back in force the next week as very hot temperatures are expected. Thus the break from the 100-degree heat may only be temporary. Be sure to check on neighbors in need during this extreme weather.

