Gibson Pond Dam Construction starts next week

The dam that's been closed nearly five years will feature two new fishing piers when it's rebuilt.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Construction for the Gibson Pond Dam in Lexington is expected to start next Monday.

The next time you go to Gibson Pond Park in Lexington, it's going to look a little different.

The dam was washed out back in 2015 due to the floods. For the past five years, the dam has been closed and the pond washed out.

Since then, the Town of Lexington has been working with FEMA and DHEC to have a plan to rebuild it.

While construction was supposed to start back in January, it's been delayed to make sure the new design plans meet the standards of both agencies.

75 percent of the project for the public park project will be paid by FEMA and the town will take care of the remaining 25 percent.

The total cost of the project to fix the Gibson Pond Dam will be around $5 million.

Laurin Barnes, with the town, says they'll be adding some new things for the community.

"They'll restock the pond as well as there will be fishing piers. So it will be a whole different look out there at the park. We're just looking forward to getting it back to normal and letting the people of Lexington enjoy that park since it's unique to all of our other parks and that it does have the pond and so we're looking forward to it getting back to normal."