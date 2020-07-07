Gibson Road open in Lexington after bridge repaired

A portion of the road near Gibson Pond Park is open after officials say they found a "hole" under the bridge.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Gibson Road in Lexington has reopened after crews fixed a bridge located near Gibson Pond Park.

The road closed last week after officials found a hole under the bridge that needed to be repaired. Since then, the 200 block of Gibson Road has been closed while crews worked to fix it.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the issue was due to a "massive sink hole," however, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says that was not the case, and they were working to resolve the issue.

Patrick Montgomery, who lives nearby, said last week he was okay with not having traffic around while construction continued.

"We do enjoy the fact that having the detention center and the sheriff's department right here, there's a lot of official vehicles that go past on all hours of the day and night," said Montgomery. "That's good for safety and security however it's been kind of a pain in the butt to have all these cars going by all the time but right now without no traffic is quite nice. I'm sure with all the cars cutting through as a short cut, now they'll have to find other ways to go-through."

Montgomery also said he believed crews would be able to fix the road quickly.

On Monday, the Town of Lexington posted on Facebook saying SCDOT completed fixing the bridge and the road is now back open.