Gilbert, SC (WLTX) — Boy Scout Troop 60 is reaching out for help after they say their trailer went missing over the weekend.

Rocky Sharpe is an Assistant Scout Master with Gilbert Troop 60. He says he was sitting at home when he got a call he couldn't believe. He arrived at their Eagle Lodge in Gilbert soon after to find their trailer, and the thousands of dollars worth of supplies in it, missing.

"At first, I was like, what? No way. Maybe they've mistaken it," Sharpe said. "Sure enough, when I got here, it was gone."

Skid marks outline the ground where Sharpe says the trailer was driven away. Gone with it -- all of their camping supplies, including ropes, axes, saws and stoves.

"Anything the boys would use to go camping was in that trailer," Sharpe said. "... just devastating."

They have since notified the Lexington Sheriff's Department and are finding ways to raise money for new supplies.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said they have assigned an investigator to the case, and are looking into it. If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

