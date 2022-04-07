Gilbert Peach Festival returns after two year hiatus

The last time Lexington County hosted its Peach Festival was 2019. After a two year break because of the pandemic, visitors flocked to Gilbert again.

GILBERT, S.C. — The Lexington County Peach Festival is back in Gilbert after a two year hiatus because of COVID-19. It's an annual event that brings together live music, local vendors, and food.

"It was really heartbreaking for a lot of people who know this to be the tradition and I think it’s a testament to see all these people here today. 2 years hiatus, they came back because this is an important tradition."

Allison Harman has been volunteering at the festival her whole life. In fact, her great-grandmother was one of the founding members of the festival over 60 years ago. She says that the festival's success today shows how important it is for the community.

"Clearly this is not just a gilbert community tradition - it’s a whole area, a whole region, a whole state that really believes in this tradition."

The festival had to role back the scale of celebration this year because they were unsure if the typical turnout of over 100,000 people would come back.

"We didn’t know if the people were going to come…the people came. The people are here."

The return isn't just a big deal for vendors. Members of the Gilbert community are also celebrating. Diamond Harris and here sister are Gilbert residents and have being going to the festival their entire lives.

"Its good for the community too because we get to put our money back into the town and build back the community."

She adds that she was upset when the festival was cancelled in 2020 and is happy to be back with friends and neighbors.